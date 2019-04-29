Housebuilder to plough on with controversial Dundee development

A housebuilder is set to press on with the second phase of a controversial housing development on land north of the Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes’ courted controversy when it unveiled its plans for Balgillo Heights, a development of 150 homes at Linlathen, in May 2016.

Residents in Broughty Ferry had objected to the plans over fears of a detrimental impact on local schools and services.

Kirkwood’s proposal was rejected by councillors in 2016, and again last year.

However, after Holyrood appeal agents said they were “minded to grant” permission for the development and Kirkwood is now poised to add another 100 homes to the plan.

Phase two of Balgillo Heights, the housebuilder says, aligns with Dundee City Council’s designs for the area. The council says the zone Kirkwood is building on can support 250 homes.

And despite anger from bedded-in locals the firm says it has received more than 600 notes of interest from people keen to move into the area.

Colin Crombie, managing director of Kirkwood Homes, said: “The submission of proposals for the second phase of Balgillo Heights marks an important milestone in our development of the wider allocated site.

“With construction of phase one due to commence this summer, this is an exciting time and we continue to be encouraged by the level of sales and interest shown in Balgillo Heights.

“We again look forward to meeting with the local community and interested parties as we present our new plans.

“As well as building these new high-quality family homes, we are continuing to create new job opportunities and making significant investments in Dundee.”

Kirkwood will hold an information day outlining its plans for phase two on June 6 at Panmurefield Baptist Centre on Lawers Drive, from 3-7pm.

It is then expected to submit a formal planning application later in the year.