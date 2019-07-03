Housebuilder recruiting staff for new projects across Tayside to build 350 homes

A leading housebuilder has unveiled plans to create 150 jobs and invest £120 million in Tayside over the next five years.

Stewart Milne Homes plans to build more than 350 new houses at developments in Arbroath, Ballumbie and Blairgowrie.

The company is holding a recruitment event this week to employ staff for the projects.

Commercial manager Neil McKenzie said he hoped the three housing developments would have a positive impact on the Tayside economy.

He said: “This investment and subsequent employment opportunities will have a positive impact on the local economy, which, albeit bolstered by the V&A-led city regeneration and the Tay Cities Deal, has been dealt harsh blows recently with the anticipated closures of well-known businesses and subsequent job losses.

“We’re confident that our plans for these three developments will provide attractive employment in the region’s construction industry, with a mix of roles available both directly with Stewart Milne Homes and also through sub-contractors.

“We require a whole range of roles on our sites including bricklayers and tree surgeons, and everything in between.”

The recruitment event at the Double Tree Hilton in Dundee tomorrow from 4.30-6.30pm will outline the opportunities available.

The Aberdeen-based housebuilder also wants to speak to firms who would be interested in sub-contracted work.

Mr McKenzie added: “While Stewart Milne Homes continues to increase the amount of people we have on our books, we are equally keen to partner with local sub-contractors.”