Housebuilder lodging appeal against decision to refuse 100 new homes for Dundee

Planners reasons for refusing an application for 100 homes were “not robust” enough to warrant the decision, a housebuilder has claimed.

Kirkwood Homes believes its proposal for a second lot of homes at Balgillo Heights, north of Broughty Ferry, is “fully compliant” with local planning rules.

The Aberdeenshire-based housebuilder has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after the city’s planning committee refused permission for the homes in January.

Council officers had recommended the plans for refusal despite acknowledging that they contracted several aspects of the council’s planning policy.

But elected members crossed party lines to vote the plans down 17-6 after concluding that Kirkwood’s plans did not acknowledge the need for additional village infrastructure such as schools, GP surgeries and bus links.

The firm’s managing director branded the decision “extremely disappointing”.

The appeal will not come as a surprise. Ferry councillor Craig Duncan, who led the move to turn the project down, said in January that he was fully expecting the move.

He said at the time: “If (Kirkwood) are minded to appeal I would only hope that at some point the expressed will of the elected members of Dundee City Council counts for something.

“I am fed up of committee-taken decisions overturned by some government reporter without any regards for the councillors or the people they are elected to represent.”

In an appeal statement submitted to the government’s planning appeals division on Wednesday, Kirkwood’s planning agents Emac Planning have called for a rethink.

It says the plans accommodate any future expansion of Dundee’s bus network and will not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding roads and facilities.

“Having regard to the development plan…(Kirkwood) do not consider the stated reasons for refusal to be robust and consider that planning permission should be granted,” it said.

“The application is clearly in accordance with the development plan and there are not considered to be any material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify refusal of planning permission.”

This is not the first time Balgillo Heights has passed over the desks of Scottish Government reporters.

Kirkwood successfully appealed the first phase of the scheme after arguing that the proposal fitted with Dundee’s new local development plan, which was approved between the development being refused and the appeal being lodged.

It initially applied for permission to build a total of 271 homes on the site in December 2012 – but withdrew the plans after council officers suggested they would not pass muster with councillors.

The DPEA has confirmed receipt of Kirkwood’s appeal, but is awaiting further documents from the housebuilder before it begins its deliberations.

A decision is expected later this year.