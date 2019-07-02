Housebreaker caught after leaving his phone and a hat behind during break-in

A housebreaker was rumbled after leaving his phone and a hat behind during a break-in.

Serial offender Joseph Hughes was jailed after admitting breaking into a flat on Magdalen Yard Road in January as well as resetting a bag and its contents.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Hughes didn’t steal anything from the flat because he had a “change of heart.”

Hughes’ solicitor said he relapsed into drug abuse after struggling to live on benefits and pay back debts following his release from prison in December 2017.

The flat on Magdalen Yard Road was secured at 8.40am on the day in question but the tenant returned at 10.15pm that night to see her flat in disarray.

Prosecutor Saima Rashid said: “The utility room window had been removed completely. She looked around and found no items were missing but items had been moved.

“A hat and phone in the locus were recovered. The phone contained a photograph of a bank card in the name of Joseph Hughes and a selfie picture of the accused.”

Police caught up with Hughes, 54, a couple of months later and forced entry into the property. This was following an allegation of theft and the stolen bag was recovered.

Hughes, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into a flat on Magdalen Yard Road with intent to steal on January 12.

He also admitted resetting a bag containing passports and photographs on March 30 on Shepherds Loan.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said Hughes had a drug difficulty which spanned almost two decades but managed to become drug free during his most recent prison stint.

He said: “Old debts from crisis loans started to attach to his benefits and be deducted from it.

“He was receiving no other kind of support and his benefit came to around £144 per month.

“I am afraid despair set in and without anywhere else to turn he found himself breaking into this place.

“He tells me that after he removed this window, after finding himself in the property he had a change of heart and walked away leaving his phone and hat there to be discovered.”

Jailing Hughes for 11 months, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You’ve got a bad record of previous convictions which I can’t ignore. The only appropriate sentence here is a custodial sentence.”