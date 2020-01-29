Housebound Tayside dealer, 62, who sold heroin from letterbox faces prison

A housebound drug dealer who sold heroin through his letterbox was late for court because he needed extra time using his oxygen tank.

Roy Green, 62, now faces being sent to prison after he was convicted of drug dealing for the third time at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood warned Green that the case may take time to reach a conclusion while prison chiefs assess their ability to accommodate him.

The court was told that Green, who was gasping heavily and badly hunched as he walked into the dock, has a number of serious ailments.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “He is not well. He suffers from numerous ailments. All of these make it extremely difficult for him to get around.”

He added: “He was using heroin to supplement his prescribed medication. I don’t know if the Scottish Prison Service will be able to accommodate him because of his health.”

The court was told that Green was supplying heroin to his partner and had been caught with £660 worth of the drug during a raid on his Scone home.

Sheriff Wood warned Green that custody was a likely outcome.

Sentence was deferred for reports.