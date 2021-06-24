House break-in at Kirriemuir joinery workshop prompts police investigation

A house break-in at a joinery workshop in Kirriemuir has prompted a police investigation, with locals asked to look out for stolen items being offered for sale.

Police said the house break-in occurred at a joinery workshop in Woodside near Kirriemuir earlier this week.

The premises were broken into sometime between 6pm Tuesday, June 22 and 7:15am on June 23.

Officers investigating the break-in said that amongst the stolen items was two Makita Belt Sanders which were blue in colour.

Other items missing included a Hilti Hammer Drill within a red case and two Paslode Nail Guns, one which was pneumatic and one battery-powered, both within bright orange cases.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have been offered any of these items for sale, or if you may have seen any unusual activity nearby or at Caddam Wood, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0707 of June 23.”