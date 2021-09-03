Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Hottest ticket in town: Dundee United to put derby briefs on sale on Monday

By Calum Woodger
September 3, 2021, 4:26 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 4:31 pm
Dundee's Cammy Kerr and United's Louis Appere compete for possession in a 2019 derby.
Dundee's Cammy Kerr and United's Louis Appere compete for possession in a 2019 derby.

It’s the hottest ticket in town and they go on sale for Dundee United fans on Monday.

The first Dundee derby of the season is on the horizon and United are set to release briefs for their home supporters next week.

Ahead of the 12 noon kick off at Tannadice on Sunday, September 19, the Tangerines will drop tickets at 10am on Monday for general sale.

Arabs will be housed in the Shed and George Fox and Eddie Thompson Stands, with admission priced at £30 for adults and £16 for concessions, students and U/18s.

Dundee fans will take up the Jim McLean Fair Play and Jerry Kerr Stands.

The teams haven’t met since the 2019/20 Championship season, where the Terrors came out on top twice – 6-2 and 2-0 – before the city rivals played out a 1-1 draw in their last encounter.

New United boss Tam Courts and Dark Blues gaffer James McPake will pit their wits against each other in the first Premiership derby since 2016 – a terrific occasion for the city.

United tickets will be available on their website from 10am on Monday.

Dundee United transfer window verdict: Mulgrew, McNulty and Niskanen lead Tam Courts’ revolution