Hottest ticket in town: Dundee United to put derby briefs on sale on Monday

It’s the hottest ticket in town and they go on sale for Dundee United fans on Monday.

The first Dundee derby of the season is on the horizon and United are set to release briefs for their home supporters next week.

Ahead of the 12 noon kick off at Tannadice on Sunday, September 19, the Tangerines will drop tickets at 10am on Monday for general sale.

Arabs will be housed in the Shed and George Fox and Eddie Thompson Stands, with admission priced at £30 for adults and £16 for concessions, students and U/18s.

Dundee fans will take up the Jim McLean Fair Play and Jerry Kerr Stands.

The teams haven’t met since the 2019/20 Championship season, where the Terrors came out on top twice – 6-2 and 2-0 – before the city rivals played out a 1-1 draw in their last encounter.

New United boss Tam Courts and Dark Blues gaffer James McPake will pit their wits against each other in the first Premiership derby since 2016 – a terrific occasion for the city.

United tickets will be available on their website from 10am on Monday.