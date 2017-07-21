Two Dundee councillors have taken what they have dubbed the city’s “crisis of cleanliness” into their own hands.

Lochee councillors Michael Marra and Charlie Malone have launched a special “bins hotline” for their constituents.

Mr Marra said the volume of complaints they have received from people living in the ward had prompted them to take matters into their own hands.

He said: “The shambles of Dundee’s bin collection overhaul continues to escalate. With bins overflowing and rubbish left lying in the streets, councillors have been inundated with complaints from angry residents.

“People across our ward and the whole of the city are disgusted at what is going on.

“We’ve had to put this hotline in place to help local people get action on their concerns.”

Mr Marra said residents could use the hotline phone number to leave a voicemail, or e-mail their complaints, which will be checked regularly by the two councillors.

He said: “We will forward on all complaints to council officers and we will personally speak with everyone complaining.”

Mr Malone said: “We are now in the height of gull season and the problem of waste lying exposed in streets is being made worse by gulls swooping to tear apart bags in search of food.”

Councillor Anne Rendall depute convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are acutely aware of how frustrated people are with the level of service they are getting and it is not what they would expect or deserve.

“Many residents who have been having issues and questions about the rollout of the new waste and recycling collections have been in touch with the council and we are addressing the feedback accordingly. I would ask that people please bear with us and continue to give us your support to help increase recycling rates across the city which will help Dundee to achieve national targets of 70% recycling rate by 2025.”