Dundee hotelier offers ‘sweet’ gesture to 65th anniversary couple who met while making Toblerone

When Covid-19 put paid to the Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary plans of Dundee couple John and Phyllis Nicoll they reckoned they would have to celebrate quietly.

Now, however, thanks to a city restaurateur, the couple has got some serious party plans in the pipeline for later this year once the worst restrictions of the pandemic have been lifted.

Hospitality boss Jimmy Marr has offered the couple a chance to get together with family and friends and celebrate in style in hotel 172 at the Caird, on the Perth Road.

© Supplied by Johnny Nicoll

Not only that but the couple will be taken to and from the celebrations in style – in a Bentley.

And news of the offer left the couple lost for words.

Mr Nicoll said: “This amazing offer has left me speechless. I am completely overwhelmed – this is such an amazing gesture.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this at all it is absolutely wonderful of Mr Marr to make us this offer.

“We will be speaking to him and deciding how we should celebrate once the time comes.”

Bentley to take them to and from venue in style

Jimmy said: “When I read the story about the couple who had been married for 65 years but couldn’t get out to celebrate I just thought how lovely it would be to try to do something for them.

© Supplied by Johnny Nicoll

“Once we can open up again I would like to get Mr and Mrs Nicoll and some of their friends and family along to the hotel for a very special evening.

“They can either select a quiet table for themselves and their son and daughter and partners or they could hold a slightly bigger party in one of the function rooms and I will be happy to provide the buffeT.

“The choice will be entirely up to them but whatever they choose I will be sending along a Bentley to drive them to and from home in style.”

Love on the Keiller factory production line

The couple were married in a hotel in the Perth Road, on Hogmanay 65 years ago and Mr Marr said it would be lovely to be able to have them back in almost the same location for their Sapphire wedding anniversary.

© Supplied by Johnny Nicoll

John, 83, and wife Phyllis, 87, met on the Toblerone line at the Keiller sweet factory in Dundee, where Phyllis worked on the chocolate moulds and John was an almond crusher.

Their eyes met across the production line and they fell in love, aged just 18 and 22, and have never looked back.

John said: “We were married on Hogmanay in 1955 and we had a reception in a hotel on Perth Road, but I can’t remember the name of it now.

© Supplied by Johnny Nicoll

“It’s going to be lovely to go back to the Perth Road for our belated anniversary celebrations when we can.”

“I think we would prefer to have a quiet dinner with our son Johnny and his partner Ellen and daughter Carol and husband Colin.

“This really is something amazing to look forward to and we are so grateful for this very generous offer.”