Dundee hotel staff raise spirits of kids at Ninewells by donating presents and sweets

Employees at Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue raised the spirits of kids at Ninewells Hospital by donating more than 20 presents.

The team’s gifts included dolls, jigsaw puzzles and dressing up items, all of which were purchased and donated by the workers.

The hotel staff also managed to collect and donate more than 20 selection boxes which were donated to Ward 29.

The collection was organised by the hotel’s assistant manager Simon Redmond.

He said: “I’ve done this at previous places of work and I thought it would be a good idea to bring it here.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“At this time of year you always want to think of others and not really think about what you need yourself.”

The assistant manager was also impressed by his team’s dedication to the appeal.

He added: “We really just wanted to spread a bit of Christmas joy and we’ve had a really good success.

“I’m delighted that everyone got on board and got involved.

“I’m really proud to be part of this team and I’m hoping that this is something we can do annually.”