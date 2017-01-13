A historic former furniture shop in Dundee’s city centre could be transformed into a hotel under revised plans from developers.

The former Robertson’s store in Barrack Street was previously the subject of plans that would have seen it demolished, and replaced with student accommodation, a restaurant and a cafe.

But Structured House Group — which was behind the original plans — has now lodged a notice with the council of its intention to submit a new proposal for the building, which has been closed for several years.

It now has plans for the “formation of a hotel, student accommodation and a licensed restaurant unit all with ancillary works to include infrastructure, landscaping etc at a site at 56 Barrack Street”.

It means that the demolition of the building could be off the table if this new proposal comes to fruition.

Save 56 Barrack Street, a campaign group set up to call for the building to be restored rather than demolished — including its art deco facade — welcomed the move.

The group’s Phil Doig encouraged locals to attend an exhibition of the plans next month.

He said: “I would urge anyone with an interest in Dundee’s architectural history, anyone in the private letting sector, anyone with an interest in the hotel trade in Dundee and any landlords or owners of commercial spaces within the city centre to attend the meeting in the Central Library.

“This is a major development within the centre of Dundee and it will have a wide impact on the whole city.”

He added: “I think it would be a superb use and be a real bonus to the city if the building was kept and turned into a hotel.

“It would become a destination hotel for its style.

“Sadly listing status offers little to no protection for the building as it can easily be overturned.”

The exhibition, where the developers will unveil their full proposals, will be held at the Central Library on February 21 between 11am and 7pm.

Known as Willison House, the B-listed building was home to the furniture company for 130 years, but has been empty since 2011.

Representatives of Structured House Group could not be reached for comment.