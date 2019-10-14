Hotel Indigo Dundee named as one of Scotland’s top hotels

A Dundee hotel has been named as one of Scotland’s top hotels by The Sunday Times.

Hotel Indigo Dundee is one of only 10 Scottish hotels to be acknowledged by the paper.

The hotel’s Daisy Tasker restaurant was acknowledged in the piece, which praised the hotel’s “clever” interiors and value for money.

This comes only three months after the hotel celebrated its first birthday this summer, which followed a £23 million renovation, transforming the 200-year-old former mill into a four-star property.

The article states: “this renovated jute mill has upped its game since being named our Best Place to Stay in Scotland last year.

“The remarkable thing is, this is a chain – not that you’d know it. Forget bland corporate design: Indigo ‘curates the city to create a hotel'”.