Second couple claim Tayside wedding venue refusing to pay back money after coronavirus cancellation

Another couple due to be married at Dundee’s Taypark House say hotel bosses have told them they can’t have back £9,000 already paid for their wedding.

The bride said she was trying on her wedding dress for her April 25 wedding when she received the devastating news.

The couple, who have asked to remain anonymous while they fight their case, revealed they have been contacted by similarly affected couples, all of whom claim the hotel is refusing to give them their money back or reschedule their wedding.

The bride said couples who had been in touch so far had lost a total of £58,400 between them.

They include Kerry Drysdale and Ryan Mulhearn who told the Tele last week they had paid £7,400 for their wedding ceremony on May 2.

In response, a hotel spokesman claimed Taypark House acted in accordance with both government advice and booking conditions agreed with customers.

Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has thrown every major social gathering into disarray.

The second bride to speak to the Tele said: “We are now in contact with seven other couples, including Kerry and Ryan, due to be married at Taypark House from April through to July, who have all been told the same thing and are very upset and concerned about it all.

“Our wedding was due to take place at the end of April.

“I believe we are therefore the first Taypark couple to be affected by the situation and our wedding will definitely be unable to take place as lockdown will continue for at least a few more weeks.”

She added: “Collectively, the couples we have spoken to have paid Taypark House £58,400 in advance.

“The hotel has made it clear it intends to retain all that regardless and will not offer any rescheduled dates unless we all pay all over again.

“It had not crossed our minds for a single moment that Taypark House would be so completely lacking in goodwill.

“The email outlining their position hit me like a tonne of bricks as I stood there in my beautiful dress.

“I felt like I had been punched in the gut.

“I think I almost went into a kind of shock. I started to shiver and the tears weren’t far behind.

“All I could think of was that my dress was perfect, but everything else was far from it.

“Since then we have all but begged Taypark House to reconsider several times and offer us any kind of postponement, pointing out how far out of line they are with the rest of the wedding industry, but they just continued to heap more misery on us.”

A spokesman for Taypark Ltd, which operates the hotel, said that “in common with many others” the coronavirus crisis had left it and its customers in a “hugely difficult” situation.

“We want to do the best for our customers and clients, but we also have to meet our obligations to our employees and suppliers,” he said.

“Absolutely paramount is the need to keep everyone safe and well, so everything we have done and will do will be in accordance with the government’s advice.”

He added: “We will only cancel wedding bookings when the government advice makes it necessary and advisable to do so, or where the client asks us to cancel their booking, and always in accordance with the booking conditions agreed with the party making the booking.

“Everyone making a booking is advised to take out cancellation insurance.”