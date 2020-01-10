Hotel Broughty Ferry could be transformed into eight flats after planning application submitted

An iconic city hotel could soon be transformed into flats if plans are given approval.

The Hotel Broughty Ferry, on West Queen Street, was first put up for sale in 2018 but now, owners Jeff and Gerry Stewart, have submitted plans to the Dundee City Council to change the hotel into eight two bedroom flats.

The application also seeks to remove the street side conservatory, as well as take away the car park conservatory to create a new hallway entrance.

The application was launched by Nicoll Russell Studios on behalf of the couple.

Jeff and Gerry have run the hotel for the last 15 years, and the pair have both been licence-holders at other premises for more than half a century.

The hotel is made up of 16 en-suite bedrooms, a bar and restaurant as well as a leisure suite with swimming pool, sauna and a gym.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The existing property consists of a two-storey stone-built villa with a substantial two-storey extension and a large paved car parking area to the rear.

“The rooms in the old part of the property retain their original high ceilings and this feature will be retained when the conversion is realised.”

The conversion proposals will ultimately consist of eight two-bedroom apartments, a gym, pool which will be accessible by all residents.

The cost of running the sports facilities will be contributed to equally be each resident.

Each flat will have a separate bathroom as well as an en-suite.

If plans go ahead there will be 11 car parking spaces, including spots for electric car charging points, as well as secure indoor storage for bikes.

There will also be a private communal garden.

The hotel had previously been listed for sale by Christie & Co but is no longer on the market.