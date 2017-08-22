A host of local charities to benefit as 2,000 people take part in Dundee Kiltwalk

There was glorious sunshine as more than 2,000 people took part in this year’s fundraising Kiltwalk.

Hundreds of walkers gathered at the beach in St Andrews from 7am on Sunday to walk the 25 miles to Monifieth.

Other fundraisers left later from Tayport to complete 11 miles of the walk, and hundreds more left from Dundee’s City Quay at midday to take part in the final six miles of the walk raising funds for dozens of local and national charities.

Among those leaving from St Andrews to complete the full distance were Forfar women Gillian Bruce, 36 and Arlene Law, 37.

Gillian, who works at Ninewells Hospital, said: “We’ve raised around £1,000 for the Paediatric Diabetic Education Trust. “My son Roman, eight, has diabetes and this is a charity very close to my heart.”

Also walking the full distance to raise funds for the Neonatal Unit at Ninewells was Alyth man Kevin Smith, 53, a van driver who was doing the walk in memory of his son Darren, who passed away as a baby at the unit 35 years ago.

He added: “However, this is also for the help the unit gave to my grandson Logan who was born early two years ago and survived thanks to the help he received in the unit.”

Kevin was accompanied by friends Jim Coull, 35, and Andy Lorimer, 59, both from Broughty Ferry.