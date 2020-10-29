Hospitality businesses in Dundee facing tough times as new booze ban is imposed

Pubs, bars and restaurants are bracing themselves for their toughest period yet since emerging from the lockdown with a new booze ban now imposed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Dundee will face level three restrictions from Monday, which also means there will be no non-essential travel in and out of the city.

The second strictest status means tighter restrictions for hospitality firms than those currently in place in the city – currently no alcohol can be served indoors, with pubs and restaurants ordered to close at 6pm, though alcohol can be served to customers outdoors until 10pm.

Now drink can no longer be sold indoors or outdoors, with businesses also closing at 6pm.

Takeaways for both alcohol and food will be allowed to continue.

And with a travel ban also in place hotels and B&Bs will have to rely on business customers, and locals.

Manny Baber, who is general manager of Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee city centre and chairman of the Dundee and Angus Visitor Accommodation Association, believes the city has been dealt a bad hand.

He said: “Since hotels were allowed to reopen, the hospitality industry has proven itself to be among the most adept at providing a Covid-19 secure environment and creating safe and responsible conditions where people can enjoy overnight stays, food, drink and socialising.”

“We recognise the seriousness of this pandemic and the need to prioritise public health but we have also lobbied government to properly differentiate between the kinds of hospitality businesses and their respective risk, instead of throwing a one-size-fits all blanket of restrictions across the entire sector.

“There is a world of difference between a socially distanced hotel lounge bar, with table service, and a busy city centre pub.

“These are extremely challenging times for the UK and Scotland as a whole and we must persevere in order to suppress this virus and prevent our health services being overwhelmed.”

Santanu Roy, who runs the Tayview Hotel in Dundee, invested heavily in a beer garden in the hope of being able to continue to serve alcohol during the pandemic.

But now he believes it was all for nothing. He said: ““For the Tayview Hotel things have been up and down since the month of March with lockdown.

“We got a licence for the beer garden and built a decking in the car park, investing heavily when the government announced you could only have drinks outside.

“But now everything is wasted as we can’t even serve alcohol outside now. It’s really, really hard and obviously in the hotel we have the rooms, but we are not getting any guests at all, because of the economy and also because people are scared.

“They are not travelling to other cities and now, on the top of that, we are not getting enough support from the government.

“I haven’t seen one thing in scientific proof where it says go to a restaurant, have your food but don’t have an alcoholic drink and you won’t get Covid-19. It might be best for us not to operate.

“I feel sorry for all my staff. I promised I would keep all my staff, they would keep their jobs but they are getting very few hours and most of them are students and it’s a very, very hard thing.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.