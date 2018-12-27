Hospital ward shut down over norovirus

A hospital has been forced to shut one of its wards following a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Ward 2 at Stracathro Hospital in Angus is closed to new admissions due to several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the closure is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, adding that all appropriate infection control measures had been put in place.

She added: “To help us minimise the spread of these bugs, we ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in hospital.

“We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms.”

Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus usually lasts about two days. Other symptoms can include a high temperature, headache, or aching arms and legs.