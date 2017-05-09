Stracathro Hospital has been told by inspectors it must improve.

The hospital near Laurencekirk was recently given an unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS).

Inspectors have highlighted eight areas of improvement but also praised staff at the hospital for a number of working practices.

The facility, which has 40 beds, accommodates outpatients, offers stroke rehabilitation and other treatment.

Among the major areas of concern were waiting times for patients admitted to hospital.

The report also stated there were inconsistencies in patient care plans and have called for these to be put in place for every need.

Hospital staff should also check on patients at regular intervals, depending on their condition, and properly record their visits.

Inspectors have created an action plan with the hospital to help them carry out these improvements.