Hospital patients kept busy during Covid-19 visitor ban thanks to Tele’s Essential Box campaign

Patients can often find hospital a scary and lonely place especially now because visiting has been banned during the pandemic.

Which is why in recent weeks the Tele has been urging readers to get involved in our Essentials Boxes Campaign, with thousands of donations already received by NHS Tayside.

So far toiletries, clothes and even magazines, papers and puzzle books have all been donated to grateful staff and patients.

Ward Six at Ninewells Hospital is just one of many that has received vital supplies.

Nicki Hedley, senior charge nurse, says that generous locals have also stepped up to help with any requests staff have had from patients.

Nicki said: “The team from Ward Six would like to say a massive thank you to the public for all the donations we are receiving for patients at the moment.

“The patients are so very appreciative of these at this difficult time, as their families are unable to get these essential items into them at the moment.

“We have also received items like magazines and puzzle books which help pass the time and keep the patients busy. Any requests we have for the patients have been fulfilled so thank you all very much.”

© Supplied

DC Thomson has also been making sure kids in the Tayside Children’s Hospital have been kept amused by donating a whole host of magazines, including Shout, 110% Gaming Magazine, Animals and You plus everyone’s favourite Beano.

Kid’s hospital radio, Radio Lollipop Dundee, also gave a bumper donation of toys and puzzle books to the Tayside Children’s Hospital which means there will be plenty of fun all around.

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations