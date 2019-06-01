Dundee hospital cafe to open each week due to popular demand

A popular hospital cafe will now be opening on a weekly basis due to demand.

The Roxy Pot Cafe at Royal Victoria Hospital will be serving patients, relatives and visitors every Monday between 1.30-3.30pm from Monday. Refreshments are free, but donations are welcome.

The volunteer-run cafe, which previously operated once a month, will be located in the dining area of Macmillan Day Care.

Voluntary sector organisations, including Hope, Welfare Rights, Ardler Hub, Food Train and Dundee Carers Centre will also be attending the cafe throughout June to raise awareness of the services and support they offer.

Volunteer service co-ordinator Alison Sellars said: “The success of The Roxy Pot Cafe is very much dependent on the fantastic support provided by our dedicated volunteers, who will be on hand to provide refreshments and a warm welcome.”