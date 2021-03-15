Horsecross Arts appoints new chairman in board reshuffle

A new boss has been appointed at Horsecross Arts in a bid to strengthen the organisation as it moves toward leaving lockdown.

Dr Colin Hood has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of Horsecross Arts, the creative charity behind Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall.

Formerly the deputy chief executive of Perth-based energy giant SSE, Colin has previously served as chairman of Scotia Gas Networks and Southern Water.

It comes after a period of troubles for Horsecross and mass resignations from the board in late 2019, including former chairman Magnus Linklater.

The walk out followed an audit report which raised “serious concerns” over financial management.

Chief accountant Scott Walker was parachuted in to provide emergency financial management in August, after a series of miscalculations led to a £74,000 shortfall.

Last year some 40 staff were made redundant due to a loss of income during lockdown.

New chairman Colin, who also served on the board of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, succeeds interim chairman and director of communications with Stagecoach Group, Steven Stewart, who has spent the past year guiding the charity through the Covid-19 crisis.

He joins two further new trustees, Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson and Peter Fotheringham.

New vice chairwoman Vanessa was previously general manager at Perth Theatre and Peter is deputy director of finance for Dundee University.

Chief executive Nick Williams said: “I’m delighted to welcome the three new trustees, who between them bring a wealth of experience and extensive skills to strengthen the Horsecross Arts Board.

“Colin brings experience at national and international level and we look forward to benefitting from his skills as we embark on our objective to build a sustainable post-Covid-19 future for the performing arts in Perth.

“I’d like to thank Steven Stewart for taking up the reins as interim chairman and for his unfailing support during what has been a turbulent period for all organisations in our sector.

“I am glad that he will remain on the board as we continue to create and deliver quality arts experiences for the people of Perthshire and beyond.

Dr Hood said he is looking forward to working with Horsecross staff on the route out of lockdown.

“They are an enthusiastic, dedicated team who have a real desire to serve our community,” he said.

“As we begin to anticipate the easing of lockdown restrictions, I am sure we will all relish the return of live performances.

“At Horsecross Arts we will seek to entertain, educate and inspire all the people who come to enjoy our performances.”