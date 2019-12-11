Horse riding centre in Broughty Ferry welcomes new arrivals

The Brae Riding for the Disabled Centre in Broughty Ferry has welcomed three new staff – and a new horse – in time for Christmas and to bring in the new year.

New centre manager Alex Henderson hails from the north of Scotland and will also serve as chief instructor, drawing on her experience of working with horses.

Yvonne Logue, a volunteer at The Brae for several years, is the new volunteer co-ordinator, and Lizanne Kempsell is the new administrative assistant.

© DC Thomson

They are joined by new Highland pony Harris, who was gifted to the centre and will help to meet the demand for horses catering for adult riders.

The centre is looking for new volunteers without whom it says it “could not function”.

As well as dedicating their time, volunteers raised £5,000 recently through completing the Kiltwalk and holding a coffee morning.

Volunteers need to be at least 14 years old and do not need knowledge of horses or previous experience, as training is provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 01382 776880 or email admin@brae.org.uk.