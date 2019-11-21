Horse found running about on major Angus road in early hours of the morning

Police are hoping to reunite a horse and its owner after the four-legged creature was found running about on a major Angus road in the early hours of this morning.

Officers have said that the long haired, white and tan pony was found at the Ferryden Roundabout, just south of Montrose, at around 4am.

A statement from the force on Facebook said: “Our officers managed to place it safely in a field at Rossie Braes near to the Basin Wildlife Centre.

“This is obviously somebody’s wee pal who must be badly missed right now.

“If this is your animal, or you know who it belongs to, please call 101.”