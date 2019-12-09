Horror Dundee couple jailed for robbing woman and forcing man from his home

A couple who attacked and robbed a woman before forcing a man to flee his home have been locked up.

Anthony Hill, 46, and Dana Johnson, 34, were found guilty of attacks between May and June on multiple streets in the city.

The pair made off with just £17 when they assaulted and robbed a woman in the common close and rear garden of a property on Kinghorne Road on May 4.

They were convicted of striking the woman on the head with a stone, pushing her on the body, repeatedly pulling her hair and covering her mouth to prevent her from shouting for help.

Thereafter, Hill and Johnson repeatedly demanded money from her, threatened to strike her with a knife and robbed her of £17.

Between May 1 and June 6 on Mains Road and Stirling Street, they repeatedly entered a man’s home uninvited, demanded money and medication from him, before causing him to flee his home and taking up residence there.

They then threatened to stab him on June 6 on Court Street and Sandeman Street before repeatedly demanding money from him, brandishing a broken glass pipe and attempting to rob him.

Hill, a prisoner of HMP Perth, and Johnson, a prisoner of HMP Polmont Brightons, were found guilty of three charges on indictment by jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy, representing Hill, said the crimes against the male victim occurred after Hill had paid off a drug debt for his victim and had not been repaid.

Johnson’s solicitor Ross Donnelly said that his client continues to deny her involvement in the offences and was in the grip of a “voracious” drug addiction.

When jailing the pair, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I think you know here that because of your records, there is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Hill was locked up for 45 months while Johnson was ordered to serve 30 months in prison.

Sheriff Carmichael also imposed a 12-month supervised release order on the pair upon their release from custody.