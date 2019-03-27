Horror as Dundee boy, 11, suffers serious leg injuries after being hit by van

A Tayview Primary school pupil was involved in a terrifying traffic collision yesterday, described by one parent as the “worst thing” she had ever seen.

Emergency services were called to Charleston Drive at its junction with Spey Drive at around 3.30pm.

The youngster, who was with his mother at the time, was taken to hospital. It is understood he suffered serious leg injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers immediately launched a full-scale investigation, cordoning off the scene and erecting a tarpaulin over the side of the van to shield the incident from view.

One witness, who had been near the scene as the horror unfolded, rushed her children inside to stop them from seeing the full extent of the boy’s injuries.

Laura Fyffe, 31, had been walking back home with her children when the incident happened.

She said: “I was coming back from the shops and there was a van in the road and somebody from the police there.

“I just saw a leg under the van – it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen, just the most traumatic thing.

“I wanted to get the kids away and inside. It’s such a shame.

“I watched them all – the police, the firefighters, the ambulance – come in and watched them put the big sheets up over the van.

“They put the boy in the ambulance and his mum got in as well. They were there for a while before they went away.

“I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen anything like it. I never want to see anything like it again.”

Ian Morrison, chairman of Tayview Primary School, said: “I was shocked and concerned to learn what had happened to this pupil. Everyone on the school council is sending best wishes and hoping for a speedy recovery of this pupil.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An 11-year-old schoolboy suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Ninewells by ambulance. The driver of the van was uninjured.

“Crash investigators were in attendance and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to provide any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 2434 of March 25 or speak to any officer.”

Logie Building Services, whose van was involved in the incident, was approached for comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.