Horror as barbed wire trap discovered at Dundee beauty spot

An illegal barbed wire trap has been discovered in the middle of a path in a Dundee beauty spot.

The trap was found in Baldragon Woods at Clatto Country Park.

It has been removed and reported to police but it is feared a child could be hurt if those responsible return.

Several people who regularly visit the woods are angry about the trap, discovered by a dog walker.

One person said: “This is disgusting behaviour – why do people do this?

“This could be so dangerous.

“A little kid could get their leg ripped open or it could really hurt someone’s pet.”

‘Clearly set deliberately’

Dorothy McHugh of the group Friends of Clatto said she thinks it could have been a bid to deter bikers.

“This is so worrying,” she said.

“The trap was clearly set deliberately.

“We think it was probably aimed at stopping motor cyclists who occasionally rampage through the woods surrounding the reservoir.

“However, many people, including children, regularly use Baldragon Woods.

“There are also lots of dogs as well as all kinds of other animals – deer, foxes, rabbits and squirrels. ”

The barbed wire trap was positioned right across the small path that runs through the wood, anchored underground at both sides.

“If it hadn’t been for a keen-eyed dog walker there might have been a nasty accident,” Dorothy said.

“We appreciate that people are annoyed by the motorcycles churning up the pathways, but this was a dangerous, completely irresponsible and criminal act that might have resulted in serious injury. ”

A Friends of Clatto volunteer managed to free one side of the trap and mark it with red and white tape as a warning to others.

“We reported the matter to the police as this is clearly an illegal trap,” Dorothy said.

“We also reported it to Dundee City Council.”

Council workers have since removed the trap from the path.

What are the rules?

There are some legal uses for wire traps but they must be set responsibly.

They can be be set to catch foxes, rabbits and brown hares, either by landowners or with a landowner’s permission.

They must be checked every 24 hours and their safety is the responsibility of whoever set the trap.

Report illegal traps

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We removed barbed wire from Clatto this week.

“Whilst this is a rare incident, we could encourage residents to report issues such as this with a photo and accurate location to the council directly.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the matter and looking into this.”