‘Horrified and angry’: Locals react to latest deliberate fire at Fife beauty spot

Residents of a Fife community are being urged to stay vigilant as deliberate fires and anti-social behaviour at a local beauty spot continue.

In the latest incident, park furniture was destroyed after being deliberately set on fire in the Back Braes area of Leslie on Sunday evening.

Local people say it is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the area in recent months.

One resident, who lives just yards from the popular beauty spot and asked not to be named, said vandalism and deliberate fire setting had been rife in the area for some time.

“There’s hardly a week goes by when there isn’t a fire of some sort of vandalism in the area.

“Fires being set on the Back Braes is the main concern and there has been several recently.

“It’s terrible to see that a bench was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening by these idiots.”

John Wincott, chairman of Leslie Community Council, admitted concerns had been raised by locals regarding the incidents.

“I’m horrified and angered to see such senseless destruction especially since the community council was responsible for installing the benches.

“People work hard to improve the local area, which is enjoyed and respected by the vast majority.

“However, it’s the few who seem determined to destroy things for the sake of it which is of concern.

“We fear those responsible are coming equipped to start fires as this type of public furniture is quite robust and doesn’t set alight easily.

“We’ve raised concerns with local police officers to see if there’s a way to put a stop to it.”

In July, 2020 Leslie Golf Club had its storage building and ground maintenance machinery destroyed in a blaze thought to have been started deliberately. The building has since been demolished.

In November, police charged two youths in connection with a fire that destroyed charity collection bins at Quarry Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.30pm on Sunday, 14 March, to a report of a bench being set on fire in Quarry Park in Leslie.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Following the latest incident North Glenrothes, Leslie and Markinch Councillor, Jan Wincott, has urged the public to report further incidents directly to the police.

“It they are not being reported then the police can’t investigate or build up a picture of the scale of the problem.

“I urge anyone who witnesses anyone carrying out such vandalism to report it immediately to the police who can then can act.”