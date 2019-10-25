‘Horrific’ video footage shows airborne car at major Dundee roundabout

“Horrific” video footage has surfaced of a car narrowly missing other vehicles on a major roundabout in Dundee.

The video, posted by Tayside Mobile Speed Camera Locations, shows the car flying over the roundabout on Emmock Road, near to the junction with Forfar Road.

It is understood that the incident took place on Monday at around 3.05pm.

Somebody has been on the red bull 😂😂Toyota garage dundee Posted by Tayside Mobile Speed Camera Locations on Thursday, 24 October 2019

Motorists took to social media to express their horror at the footage, with some pointing out that this was not the first time an incident of this nature has happened at that roundabout.

Pete Clark commented: “Not the first time this roundabout has been hit. Hope driver pulls through.”

Another Facebook user Paul Hood said: “Wow… one more of many at that same area.”

Ann Mulgrew said: “Just at end of my road.. most dangerous ****** roundabout… it’s like this car has just been dropped from the sky.”