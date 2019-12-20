Dundee car wash hoping to clean up this Sunday for Help For Kids charity

A local car remapping service is hosting a charity car wash to help kids this winter.

Krypto Mapping, based on Smeaton Road at the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate will host the car wash on Sunday to raise funds for Help For Kids so they can buy warm clothes for children in need.

The car wash will take place from 11am-4pm at Krypto Mapping, Unit 1, Block A, Smeaton Road.

It will cost £20 for inside and out and will include grit catchers, proper wash mits, snow foam, wash and wax as well as the wheels cleaned.

Owner of Krypto Mapping, Joe Pullar said: “It’s just a good way to make money for charity.

“We are hoping to raise a good amount of money.”

Posting on social media to advertise the car wash, he said: “We are all prone to spending a little too much on our family and friends at Christmas, myself included.

“Please spare some of that Christmas money and put it towards a good cause.”

Stacey Wallace, manager of Help For Kids said: “It was lovely to receive a call from Joe with his idea to raise money for our charity.

“We really appreciate the fact he is opening his business up on a Sunday to do this for us and can’t wait to see how it all goes.”