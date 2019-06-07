Hopes that ‘shock tactics’ may cut death toll of older bikers on Angus roads

A call has been made for the deployment of shock tactics against older bikers in the drive to cut the toll of tragedy on Angus roads.

It comes after recent data showed the district has failed to meet three out of four key casualty targets.

A working group set up to tackle the issue has been urged to focus particular attention on middle-aged motorcyclists, who are dying at an alarming rate on rural routes.

The hard-hitting Safe Drive Stay Alive programme used to educate school pupils on the dangers they face behind the wheel has been held up as the sort of strategy which could be applied to put the brakes on seasoned motorists.

Figures for 2017 showed 10 people died on Angus roads against a target of seven, while 43 people suffered serious injuries against a target of 36.

Angus councillors have agreed to set up a member/officer working group to examine several strands of road safety and inspection. Forfar councillor and Angus SNP group leader Lynne Devine said: “There’s a lot of work going on in schools, but there are older people who need to be educated.

“We use shock tactics in the Safe Drive Stay Alive programme – perhaps we need to use those same tactics for older drivers too.”

Real-life stories of tragedy, dramatic footage and emergency services input are incorporated in the initiative.

Montrose SNP colleague Bill Duff said: “There were 23 people killed on Tayside’s roads, eight of them motorcyclists.

“They were almost all men in the 48-65 age bracket.

“The police keep making the point that the dangers in Angus are the rural roads.”