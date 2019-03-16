Hopes that new benches will revive Dundee shopping area

Plans to transform the Perth Road shopping district have set a new benchmark.

The modernised seating was unveiled at Millers Wynd car park on Thursday near the Tartan Coffee House.

Dundee City Council’s public art officer, John Gray, designed the benches which had been several months in the planning.

They were part of the wider project voted for in Dundee Decides.

The project to revive the shopping area on the Perth Road received the highest number of votes.

People from all over the city voted on how council money should be spent in their local area.

West End Councillor Richard McCready said he hoped this would be the start of better things for the shopping district. He said: “I welcome these benches to Perth Road.

“I want this to be the start of moves to support the Perth Road shopping area.”