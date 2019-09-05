Hopes that football charity could secure future of Dundee sports centre

Council chiefs are in talks with a football charity over a potential deal that could help secure the future of a city sports centre.

Leisure and Culture Dundee is working with Street Soccer Scotland to set up an expanded project at the Lynch Sports Centre.

Last week the Tele revealed union bosses were seeking reassurances over the future of the South Road facility, after workers were invited to attend a meeting with Leisure and Culture Dundee chiefs.

There were fears staff would be relocated to the new Menzieshill Community Centre while activities at the Lynch centre were gradually wound down. Lynch centre staff said they had been told the four full time workers would be cut to two.

A staff spokesman said: “We are still seeking reassurances that the centre will not close in the future.”

And Bob McGregor of Unite said: “The future of the Lynch Sports Centre has been put on the agenda for the next meeting between the unions and Leisure and Culture Dundee bosses.

“We are seeking a full explanation of what’s planned.”

But a spokesman for Leisure and Culture said of Monday’s meeting: “This was a private meeting to advise staff of plans which are still in development and to give them options for their future deployment.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee has no plans to close this facility and has been working with its partner Street Soccer to allow them to increase their usage of this centre and to develop targeted programmes.

“The partnership with Street Soccer will ensure jobs are protected, the community continue to have access to a fitness suite, and will bring further investment into the Lynch Sports Centre.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is proud to be associated with such an inspirational social enterprise.”

Street Soccer is part of an international network of charities that organise and host the Homeless World Cup, which Scotland won in 2007 and 2011. It works across Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow to inspire people from disadvantaged backgrounds or are affected by social exclusion.

The spokesman added: “This provides a platform to raise the profile of homelessness alongside other internationally renowned charities such as the Social Bite, Sleep in the Park and the World’s Big Sleep Out.”