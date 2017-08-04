A bid to open a new restaurant has moved a step closer after planning chiefs approved alterations to a Dundee city centre unit.

Listed building consent has been granted for an application to open an independent Scottish-themed diner at the former Jessops camera shop at 39 Reform Street, which it is hoped will create between 20-25 new jobs.

Planning chiefs will decide whether to grant a change of use for the unit from Class 1 retail to form a restaurant at a later date.

Gordon Dow, 62, the manager at Reform Street’s Oxfam shop, welcomed the news.

He said: “It will be a great addition — it’s something different. The business has been clever in obtaining that site as it is on a direct route from the V&A to The McManus. There has been some negativity regarding the number of empty units but it isn’t just Reform Street that is having that issue.

“Coffee & Co has recently celebrated a year in business on the street and have been doing brilliantly.”

The restaurant will deliver “traditional and contemporary Scottish cuisine”, according to documents submitted to council chiefs.

A new dining area will be designed in the unit with options for food to also be served in the basement.

Planning chiefs have also approved a bid to create a spiral staircase within the building.

Jonathan Horne — the owner of the city’s Italian Grill and Henry’s Coffee House — is the man behind the plans.

An application from Kerr Millar, on behalf of Mr Horne, states: “The new proposal to create a restaurant at No 39 offers a great opportunity to revitalise the fortunes of the street and give visitors a reason to visit the city centre.

“There are a number of vacant properties on the street, and with some properties having been granted Class 3 consent, it offers an opportunity to create a busy city centre attraction for a number of diners, with a variety of menus throughout the day.

“This proposal will create an 85-cover restaurant and bar, with the kitchen and majority of the back of house accommodation being located in the basement. There will be provision for seating diners downstairs also.

“The removal of existing staircases, and the installation of a new spiral staircase would be the largest intervention into the fabric of the building.”