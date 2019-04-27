Hopes redevelopment of disused Tayside golf course could boost local economy by £3.5m

Work is set to begin on the redevelopment of an old Perthshire golf course, which could create about 350 jobs and pump £3.5 million into the local economy.

Part of the defunct Glenisla course, near Alyth, is being transformed into a new village, with scores of homes and a new hotel. Phase one of the project, which includes a 60-bed care home, 20 houses and three “flexible” business units across 125 acres, was backed by councillors in December.

Now the site masterplan has been formally approved, following behind-the-scenes talks between council officers and developers.

The planned care home will be run by Healthcare Management Solutions, one of the UK’s biggest care service providers, and will have a particular emphasis on people living with dementia.

The underperforming Glenisla course was sold in 2016. Nine holes have now been incorporated into the neighbouring Alyth Golf Course, while the clubhouse is still in use as a cafe.

New owners Glenisla Developments hope the course will attract people to the area.

The 20 homes in phase one will include assisted-living bungalows, with extra support provided by staff at the care home.