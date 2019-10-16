Hopes plan will resolve odour issue at West End recycling centre in Dundee

A bad smell that has plagued the city may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a councillor kicking up a stink over the issue.

For several years, residents in the West End have complained about the stench coming from Riverside Recycling Centre.

But now progress on the problem is being made, with West End councillor Fraser Macpherson confirming the local authority is finalising an odour management plan.

Mr Macpherson said: “Over the summer, I again raised numerous residents’ complaints about the smell caused by the composting operation at the site adjacent to Riverside Nature Park.

“The problem appears to be particularly noticeable during shredding as part of the composting operation when the wind changes direction.”

Mr Macpherson said staff attempt to ensure the operation happens only when the wind is blowing to the south, away from housing along the western part of Perth Road.

But he added there had been frequent complaints about the smell issue in the latter part of the summer in particular.

Mr Macpherson said: “I’ve had a productive meeting with a member of environment management at the city council to attempt to ensure the situation is much improved going forward.

“I am pleased to note that the council is now finalising an odour management plan for Riverside.

“I’m adamant residents shouldn’t have to endure this smell issue and it’s welcome the council is taking proper steps to tackle the problem.”

Jim Dryden, chairman of West End Community Council, said he was delighted that an action plan was being discussed.

Mr Dryden said: “The smell coming from the plant has been a problem for some time now.

“It’s excellent news that finally something may be done and residents won’t have to endure the smell for much longer.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are currently consulting on the draft odour management plan with the regulator, SEPA.

“Once that is complete it will be finalised and made public.”