Hopes literary celebrations could attract worldwide interest as Perth Soutar Festival moves online

Organisers of this year’s Soutar Festival are hoping to attract an audience from around the world as the event is held online for the first time ever.

The popular literary festival celebrating the works of Perth writer and poet William Soutar returns this April, but will be held online due to lockdown.

Headline acts including Booker prize winning author of ‘Shuggie Bain’ Douglas Stuart, Sally Magnusson, Vic Galloway, Cameron McNeish and Elaine C Smith.

Vic Galloway said: “I am delighted to be speaking at the Soutar Festival of Words in April.

“Although sad not to be attending in person in beautiful Perth and Kinross, it will be a delight to talk about music and books with people who love both of those things.

“After an incredibly challenging year for everyone, festivals like these shine some light on the vivid and exciting cultural landscape that we have in Scotland.

“This is a great springtime event for those speaking and watching, giving us all something hopeful to focus on and look forward to.”

Other events being held will include author of ‘Diary o’ a Wimpy Wean’ Thomas Clark, and Perthshire poet and new Makar for the Federation of Writers Scotland Jim Mackintosh in conversation with award-winning writer and television presenter Cameron McNeish.

Other reading will come from prize-winning novelist and former Edinburgh Makar and poet laureate Ron Butlin, Scots writer and poet Matthew Fitt, former Stirling Makar Anita Govan, former Edinburgh Makar, associate of Harvard University and Royal Literary Fellow Valerie Gillies, Edinburgh’s first Makar Stewart Conn, former Edinburgh Makar and poet laureate Christine de Luca, and author, poet and teacher Dr Carly Brown.

There will also be the opportunity to hear and learn more about the works of William Soutar himself, and on the opening night Professor Alan Riach from Glasgow University will lead the Soutar Birthday Lecture.

However, as the festival is being streamed online this year it is hoped it could attract a global audience.

Charles Kinnoull, chairman of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “With all the challenges and restrictions of the last 12 months, I am delighted that we are able to bring such a rich and varied programme into an online environment, giving people the opportunity to participate in a high quality and inspiring literary festival from the comfort of their own homes.

“We look forward to engaging not only with our regional friends and followers, but also to welcoming new audiences from around the world.”

The Soutar Festival of Words will take place from Friday April 23 until Sunday April 25.