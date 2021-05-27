Hopes lifeguards will return to Broughty Ferry beach this summer

Hopes are high that lifeguards will return to Broughty Ferry beach ahead of the summer season.

Locals have been calling for the reintroduction of the lifesaving service for almost a year.

There were no lifeguards at the beach during the eased lockdown last summer, causing concerns that lives could be lost or put in danger.

But Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has held discussions with Dundee City Council and is hopeful that lifeguards could make a welcome return.

Bright future

Mr Duncan said: “I have had a meeting to address ongoing concerns around the provision of lifeguards on Broughty Ferry East Sands beach.

“Residents will be aware I have been proactively pursuing this with Dundee City Council as lifeguards were not provided last year – a matter of real concern.

“I am pleased to say that the situation is looking bright and will provide fuller details as soon as I am able to do so.”

Summer season

The lifeguards will not be back in time for this weekend’s sunshine but Mr Duncan said he is hopeful that lifeguards will return by the summer.

He added: “With travel restrictions continuing there is little doubt that many people will still be holidaying in Scotland.

“As we all know Broughty Ferry Beach can get really busy on a warm summer’s day so I think we can expect it to be busier than ever this year.

“It is therefore all the more important that we have lifeguards to monitor key areas.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: ” “We are working with partners and any updates will be communicated to the public through the usual channels.”