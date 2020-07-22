Hopes high that new 20mph zones will improve safety in Dundee

New 20mph zones introduced today will provide a “safer environment” for people in the West End, according to community leaders.

The measures have been introduced as a result of funding through Sustrans’ Spaces for People programme and affect 49 streets in the general Perth Road area.

It is one of four new temporary 20mph zones in the city – the others being in Fintry, Broughty Ferry and Douglas, with the latter already in operation.

Dundee City Council previously said it hopes the plans will bring “a safer street environment in the weeks and months ahead”.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson has campaigned for the introduction of speed zones and said: “This initiative has received a massively positive response from everyone who lives and works in the West End.

“I am grateful to all residents who have given feedback to me regarding the new 20mph zone in the Perth Road area and district shopping centre.

“I have long campaigned for 20mph zones in residential areas to provide a safer environment, particularly for children out playing and the elderly, and I am very pleased with the positive feedback to the new zone already – including comments that it could be extended to other residential areas of the West End.”

Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “I have been calling for more 20mph zones across the city, especially in residential areas.

“This is a trial and I will be watching closely to see how it works and I would urge any residents or businesses with any views on how it is working to let me know their views.”

The council was awarded £460,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund in May, which as well as being spent on the 20mph zones, covers work to close Union Street to vehicular traffic and through traffic reduction on various routes.

West End Community Council chairman Jim Dryden said: “This has been a long time coming but I am delighted we now have a 20mph zone in part of the West End.

“Business should also benefit as a result of the area becoming safer with much slower traffic going up and down the busy Perth Road.”

The speed limits have already been in operation in Douglas since Friday, with Fintry and Broughty Ferry to follow in the days ahead.

North East campaigner Jim Malone said the changes have still to make a real difference in Douglas but hopes it will eventually.

He said: “Balunie Avenue where the signs are on the road is a bit of a rat run.

“Cars and vans regularly drive along there at a fair speed and so far I’m not seeing any one paying particular attention to the 20mph signs and slowing down much.

“However, I would hope that as people get used to them they do slow traffic down in the area.

“It would be very much welcomed by locals if there was a reduction in the speed of traffic in Douglas.”