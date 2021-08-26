Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Hopes grow of finding missing Dundee dog Gala after fresh sighting

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 26, 2021, 12:45 pm
Paulina with Gala's pup Betty
Paulina with Gala's pup Betty

The distraught owner of a Dundee dog who went missing more than a fortnight ago has been given renewed hope of being reunited with her after a fresh sighting.

Paulina Ruranska says she has seen photos of her pet, Gala, taken earlier this week on a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

She said: “Having seen the pictures for myself I am confident this is Gala – and thank goodness she looks in a better condition than I could have hoped for.”

Gala, a five-year-old Bedlington terrier, escaped from her home on Baldovan Terrace in Stobswell on August 10.

Gala has now been missing for more than a fortnight.

She had only been in Dundee for a week before she disappeared, having been brought here by Paulina from her home in Poland to be with Gala’s daughter Betty.

After an initial sighting about three days later there were no further sightings until Tuesday of this week, when she was seen at the farm.

A Facebook page has been set up to try to trace Gala, and dozens of volunteers have been out searching.

Initially the search for Gala – including two late night “silent” car searches – centred on the areas around Baxter Park and then further north in the city.

Sightings at Dighty Burn and Fintry

She was spotted drinking from the Dighty Burn and in the Fintry area, before disappearing again.

Paulina said: “I am so relieved to have seen the pictures of her. She looks well and she doesn’t seem to have lost any weight.

“She is also not nearly as filthy as I expected her to be. My hope now is that we can work quickly and quietly to finally be able to catch her.”

Paulina says she does not want to reveal the location of the latest sighting, in case people think they are helping by going along and trying to find her.

Paulina with Betty, Gala’s pup.

She added: “Gala is very timid and very frightened. We think she now feels she has a safe place and seems happy to stay there as long as she isn’t scared away.

“The person who took the pictures to show me managed to get within six feet of Gala before she ran away scared.

“We have now set up a system whereby Gala will walk into a cage for the food. When she steps on a trigger on the floor the gate will close behind her and she will be locked in.

“I desperately don’t want anything to happen that means Gala won’t go back to this location for the food.

“This is our very best chance to actually getting her home safely so far. I am desperate to get her home and make sure she is OK.”

Distraught Dundee woman’s desperate search to find missing dog