Hopes for EasyJet and Ryanair flights from Tayside airport

Scheduled passenger flights could be on the cards for Perth Airport.

Bosses have revealed their long-term ambition is to open up slots for budget airlines such as Easyjet or Ryanair at the Scone site.

The aim was unveiled by ACS Aviation director Craig McDonald as the company reported it was on course for a 46% increase in turnover for 2018-19, from £1.3 million to £1.9m.

He said the airport was not in a position to attract scheduled passenger flights at the moment.

However, he said its central location and good transport links were likely to make it an attractive proposition for airlines and passengers.

“It would be great if we could go down that road,” he said.

“At the moment the airport doesn’t have what we need as far as approach procedures are concerned, but we’re looking into that.

“Perth Airport does have good transport links. It’s three miles north-east of the city centre, so it’s well-located in Scotland and central to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, so I reckon there is a market for that.”

ACS Aviation already runs a Ministry of Defence-approved flight school at Perth, which trains pilots for the military.

Mr McDonald said the school was almost fully-booked for the next nine months.