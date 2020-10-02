Hopes for Dundee to be ‘city of recovery’ despite drug action plan delay

­Council leader John Alexander says he hopes to soon be calling Dundee the “city of recovery” – despite plans to implement drug reform in the city being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors were told at a policy and resources committee meeting this week how plans developed by the independent Dundee Drugs Commission to tackle the immediate risks of drug use had been delayed following months of coronavirus restrictions.

Those behind the proposals will now be forced to draw up new timescales over the next two months.

In Tayside there are around 4,600 known problem drug users, 50% of which live in Dundee.

The meeting earlier this week heard Covid-19 pandemic poses a “significant risk” to those suffering from drug addiction, with lockdown disruption to the supply of drugs leading to withdrawals, substitution of substances and increased drug use to self-medicate mental health issues.

John Alexander, leader of the council and chair of the Dundee Partnership, said: “From the outset we were confronting huge challenges, but we have been tackling these problems in the face of the biggest health emergency in living memory.

© Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

“I am impressed by the way that services have been adapted and real innovation has been shown to ensure that nobody was left behind during lockdown.

“This report shows that is still very much a work in progress and I am heartened by what has been achieved so far.

“There are no easy solutions to any of these issues.

“I would like to restate that recovery is an important component of this action plan and I am hopeful that we will be calling Dundee a city of recovery in the future as the action plan takes full effect.

“We cannot be complacent and everyone in the partnership takes their responsibilities around these issues extremely seriously.”

Those responding to non-fatal drug overdoses in the city continued to work throughout the pandemic and harm reduction services, such as providing safe injecting equipment and naloxone to counteract an overdose, also continued.

However, all training on combating stigma and the work of a trauma training group – which was set up at the start of this year – had to be stopped because of the pandemic.

© SYSTEM

Simon Little, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said: “Progress is being made, especially with reaching out to and engaging people who are at high risk.

“Some progress has been made in addressing the overall capacity of services, but the pandemic has set back our work on redesigning the whole system of care.

“That said, the immediate response to the pandemic has been encouraging – there has been excellent collaboration between statutory and third sector organisations and some innovative ways of working that we will want to build upon.

“Ambitious proposals are being discussed amongst partners and I look forward to these being taken forward in discussion with all stakeholders – including those with lived experience and carers.”