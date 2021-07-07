Hopes for decline in Scotland’s Covid cases shattered as numbers jump up by almost 1,500 overnight

Hope that Scotland’s number of daily new cases were on the decline have been ruined after case numbers jumped up by almost 1,500 overnight.

This comes after the number of daily new cases in Scotland have been decreasing this week.

On Tuesday, Scotland recorded 2,363 new cases as a whole, which jumped up to 3,799 cases on Wednesday.

This means that Scotland is nearing the record breaking number of daily new cases that we saw last Thursday with 4,234 cases.

Deaths

Five people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland on Wednesday.

One of these deaths was in Perth and Kinross, with no deaths being recorded in Dundee, Angus or Fife.

Hospitalisations

Across Scotland, 387 people were in hospital with Covid on Wednesday, with 34 in ICU.

On Tuesday, Tayside recorded the most ICU patients in Ninewells since February with a total of six people being treated for the virus.

This number went down by one on Wednesday, with five patients still being treated in ICU.

Overall, there were 58 people in hospital in Tayside with Covid on Wednesday.

In Fife, the number of people being treated for Covid continues to increase as 20 patients were recorded on Wednesday, more than double the amount recorded a week prior.

It comes as NHS Fife prepares extra Covid wards amid a spike in cases throughout the region.

Tayside cases

Dundee still had the highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days in the UK on Wednesday with 853.8.

On Wednesday the city recorded 199 new cases, an increase from 110 on Tuesday.

Perth and Kinross had 531.1 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days on Wednesday with 119 new cases recorded that day.

On Wednesday, Angus had 516.3 cases per 100,000 people with 105 new daily cases recorded.

Fife cases

The seven-day positivity rate in Fife was 453.2 on Wednesday.

The number of new cases are on the rise in the region as Fife recorded 301 new cases on Wednesday, an increase from 189 on Tuesday.