Hopes fade over man spotted in River Tay

Hopes are fading for a man thought to have been spotted in the River Tay.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who saw a person in the water near Queen’s Bridge in Perth shortly after 9pm on Monday.

Emergency services were today continuing the search, which has seen police, fire and coastguard teams scour the banks of the river for almost three days.

Police have said they believe the man to be Iain Guthrie, a 20-year-old who was reported missing at 9.50pm on Monday.

Alan Pettigrew, team leader of Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team, said the search was continuing but the likelihood of anyone being alive after more than 36 hours in the water was slim.

He said: “We have been revisiting the search areas and have Tayside Mountain Rescue, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI assisting.

“The RNLI has been searching the estuary area to Elcho Castle and we are searching from Queen’s Bridge.

“The tidal conditions are making it challenging to effect a recovery. The more banks that are exposed the better the chance of recovery.

“With someone entering the water more than 36 hours ago, the chances of them being found alive are diminishing.”

He praised the members of the voluntary search teams who have been helping with the operation. He said: “We’ve had a good turnout from my colleagues in the mountain rescue, the coastguard and the RNLI.

“They are volunteers and it’s now three days they have been out searching with us. They are all life-saving organisations and they are coming out with that motivation.”

Iain is described as being about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen in Dundee Road, Perth, at about 8.50pm on Monday, he was wearing a dark green fleece top, dark blue jeans and dark walking shoes.

Anyone who knows Iain, or anyone who saw a man matching his description in the city centre area or near the River Tay on Monday night, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.