Plans are under way to expand the number of concerts at Slessor Gardens next year — and attract even more big names to Dundee.

Music lovers have today been told to expect an announcement “before Christmas” about the next series of gigs in the city centre venue.

About 25,000 fans in total from across the UK flocked to see chart- toppers UB40, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

And it is hoped even more visitors will make the trip to Dundee with talks to up the number of concerts at Slessor Gardens.

Sarah Craig, city centre manager for Dundee City Council, revealed deals are just about done for a new raft of stars to perform in 2018.

She told the Tele: “We’re already looking at what we want to bring to the city next year.

“It’s too early to make any announcements but it’s safe to say, all is going well. It’s going to be very exciting.

“We’ve held discussions with the Liz Hobbs Group about the acts we’re looking at bringing to Slessor Gardens next year.

“We’re keeping our options open about what we want to do, nothing is set in stone. There are a lot of ideas floating around and those discussions will continue over the coming months.

“We’re looking at doing more shows spread across the year but there will definitely be a minimum of three concerts.”

Some of the city’s main roads were brought to a standstill while gig-goers made their way to and from the venue.

Concerns were also raised about a lack of toilet facilities, particularly at the UB40 concert.

But Ms Craig says the council has taken on board any issues raised and claims the vast majority of feedback was “extremely positive”.

She added: “There’s not too much more we can do with the traffic.

“I think it’s just something people will have to get used to.

“We want to be in a position like they are in Glasgow where there are big concerts happening outside quite a lot and people get used to it after a certain amount of time.

“There’s always going to be delays in the area, it’s new for Dundee, but the more we have I think the more people will embrace what we’re trying to achieve.

“I know there were complaints about a lack of toilets at UB40 but we took that on board and addressed it. We didn’t have any issues at the other concerts, it’s all been extremely positive feedback.”

She added: “The artists and the promoters were absolutely delighted with what we had to offer.

“They can’t speak highly enough of Dundee and they want to bring even more exciting acts to the city in the near future.”