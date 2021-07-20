Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Hopes Broughty Ferry Splash Pool will reopen soon after two-year closure

By Amie Flett
July 20, 2021, 6:09 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 7:25 pm
Broughty Ferry splash pool is looking to open up again after being closed for almost two years.
A popular attraction in Dundee could be reopened soon after a two-year closure.

The Castle Green Splash Pool in Broughty Ferry has been out of action since it closed at the end of the summer season in 2019.

As the coronavirus pandemic began before the 2020 season, it has remained out of action ever since.

It is hoped it will be back up and running soon, but safety checks must be carried out first.

Dundee City Council confirmed these checks are under way and an announcement about the pools reopening will be made once they are complete.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he would like to see locals and visitors to the Ferry enjoying the splash pools during the last remaining summer months.

Castle Green at Broughty Ferry.

Mr Duncan said: “Even in normal times, the Ferry goes like a fare when the sun comes out.

“I think because of the ‘stay-cation’ effect this year it’s been ultra busy and this really hot weather, the kids would have obviously liked to have used the splash pool.”

As Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions have now eased to Level 0, Mr Duncan believes the popular splash pool in the Castle Green play park should be allowed to open again.

“At the very beginning of lockdown you really weren’t supposed to use any shared equipment at all but obviously in recent months that’s not been the case,” he said.

“My input to the council was given that we’re not in Level 0, which doesn’t mean that we’ve got no restrictions whatsoever but it’s the kind of lightest regime, we can have opening things like that again.”

Murray Keegan Nicoll, 1, enjoying the castle green splash pools in 2017.
Dundee City Council said it is currently looking into opening the Broughty Ferry park feature in the near future and will make an announcement of it’s reopening once all the necessary safety checks have been made.

A council spokesman said: “We are now looking at the possibility of reopening this feature soon.

“It has been closed since the end of the season in 2019.

“Due to the length of this closure it is necessary to undertake a number of safety checks before any opening can be considered.

“We will make an announcement about when this will be possible once these have been completed.”

Broughty Ferry Castle

Mr Duncan has also asked the council when residents can expect to see the opening of the Broughty Ferry Castle again.

Leisure and Culture Dundee said they are also carrying out safety checks in order to open the castle back up to the public.

Broughty Ferry Castle.

But due to the small space within the castle, social distancing is proving a problem.

A spokesman for Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We are carrying out necessary building checks to be able to open Broughty Castle Museum when we can.

“Social distancing still remains an issue in a building of this age, and we will be informed by Scottish Government guidance before making a final decision of when to reopen.”