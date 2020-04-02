‘Hopefully this can be the start of putting this behind me’: Tears of joy as sex assault victim finds man who rushed to her rescue

A young Dundee woman who was sexually abused as a child by a stranger wept tears of joy after the Tele traced the man who rushed to her rescue.

Jemma Thomson spoke out in the Weekend Tele about her years of hell trying to put the attack behind her.

She hoped that, if she could find the motorist who rushed to her aid, she might be able to start putting the horrific incident behind her.

Within hours of the article appearing in Saturday’s paper, the Tele was contacted by the man and now he and Jemma are planning to meet up once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

Jemma, 20, was sexually assaulted by Hugh Flynn in a car park in Lochee in February 2011. She was only 11 years old at the time. Flynn was 66.

A man parking his car nearby was so shocked by what he saw, he confronted the pensioner and there was a heated exchange of words. The motorist prevented the older man from leaving the area and called the police.

Jemma told the Tele she was trying to finally find closure on the terrifying incident she says robbed her of her innocence and her childhood, and even drove her to the brink of suicide.

And she hoped to do it by finally tracking down the man who raced to her rescue.

That man is taxi driver Morgan Mather, 55, who said he remembers the incident like it was yesterday.

Morgan said: “A friend got in touch to say they had seen the article and realised it was about me. I couldn’t believe it and went out and bought a Tele. I was amazed to see it.

“I have wondered all these past nine years how the young girl was. I am so sorry to hear that she has struggled for so long.

“I am so happy to be finally able to get in touch with Jemma. We have already contacted each other and once the coronavirus issue is over we will get together.

“I would be absolutely delighted to do anything I can to help Jemma.”

Jemma said: “I am overwhelmed that the Tele has been able to trace Morgan for me so quickly.

“I was crying happy tears when I found out. This is what I have been hoping for for many years now.

“I want to be able to finally thank him properly for coming to my rescue.

“I think he prevented anything worse happening to me. Hopefully this can be the start of putting this behind me and moving forward with the rest of my life.”

Flynn, who lived at Clement Park Place at the time admitted indecent assault and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Sheriff Richard Davidson told Flynn it was a ”disgusting offence”

