Sightings of a dog that vanished in Dundee in January are still being reported, according to her owner.

Ten-month-old Lakeland terrier Bella disappeared while on a walk with owner Sheila Gaughan in Balgay Park on January 21.

In a Facebook update on a page dedicated to the search effort, Sheila said: “Bella is, of course, in survival mode and we also have evidence of her feeding off the land as it were — she has also been heard chasing rabbits.”

It is believed Bella fell into soft ground in Balgay cemetery, with Dundee City Council’s environmental services department and firefighters digging up the ground in an effort to find her.

Updates can be found on the Find Bella Facebook page.