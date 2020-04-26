Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews a lockdown oven

You’re stuck working at home, the kids are giving you no peace, and you still have to rustle up dinner. Unfortunately, there aren’t gadgets to help with the first two problems, but there is one that will take some of the strain out of lockdown cooking.

Hoover H-Keepheat

£826

The boffins at Hoover must be real visionaries, because they have just released an oven ideal for these strange times.

What’s so special about it? Well, it will keep meals hot at exactly the right temperature, without drying out, for up to week.

Yes, you read it right – a week, leaving you time to concentrate on work, or looking after the nippers.

Simply cook your meals in the conventional way, vacuum seal it in a plastic bag, then finally pop it in the oven where it will sit happily until it needs to be eaten.

In case you were wondering, the temperature is finely tuned so that the food is kept hot without ruining the flavour, but also it will not encourage bacterial growth, so it doesn’t go off.

This piece of hi-tech goodness also has another trick up its sleeve – WiFi. Yep, it connects to the internet, and there’s an app called Hoover Wizard.

Not that you really need it while self-isolating at home, but it allows control of the oven through your phone. Unfortunately, Hoover are not known for their apps, and it shows, as it’s pretty clunky and infuriating.

Oh, there’s another thing we love about the H-Keepheat, but it’s not unique. Keeping it clean is pretty easy, thanks to the Pyrolytic function which burns grease and food splatters to ash, ready to wipe away.

Overall, though, this has the potential to take a lot of the stress out of the lockdown, leaving you with one less thing to worry about.

Only one problem which the prophetic Hoover boffins never thought about – where to find an electrician to install it?