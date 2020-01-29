Dundee teacher wins Teacher of the Year at special ceremony in London

A Dundee teacher of Russian has been named Teacher of the Year at a special ceremony held at the UK’s Russian Embassy in London.

Olga Kovaljova was given the prize by first secretary to the embassy Illa Erofeev in recognition of her work teaching Russian to people from all walks of life.

She has taught at the Dundee Russian School since 2010.

In that time she has acted as a teacher for native Russian children, taking them through core subjects such as literacy, maths and drama, while also teaching adults Russian as a second language.

Andriy Sukhodub, CEO of the Dundee Russian School, has praised Olga for her dedication to the teaching of the language.

He said: “All these years Olga has been a pillar of our school delivering teaching modules at different levels to different age groups.

“We are proud to have Olga on our staff list.”

Based at Craigie High and operating on a Saturday, the Russian School teaches children from mixed families the Russian language and Russian culture.

There are also intermediate lessons for adults and a playgroup for children aged 2-3.

For more information, see the school’s Facebook page.