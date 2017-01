A former chairman of Angus Care and Repair has been recognised for more than 20 years of volunteering.

Ken Fenwick with a certificate by vice-chairman Callum McNicoll.

In his then capacity as director of housing for Angus District Council, Mr Fenwick was one of the people who discussed founding the charity, which was launched in 1994.

He was later chairman from 2003 until 2013 and remains an enthusiastic and valuable part of the board.